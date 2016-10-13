Kennewick police claim woman hit man with pipe

Guadalupe Angelita Sanchez is accused of hitting a man in the head with a pipe and attacking another woman in Kennewick.
The 25-year-old woman was arrested by detectives in Pasco on Oct. 12 for second-degree assault and booked into the Benton County Jail.
Kennewick police reported she attacked the man and other woman on Oct. 11, then ran from the scene before officers arrived.
The victim was treated at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick for minor head injuries.
Police did not provide any additional information.
