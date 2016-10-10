20-year-old Richland man crashes cycle on highway on-ramp

A Richland man was hurt after turning too fast on a rain-slick highway on-ramp in Kennewick on Sunday night.
Daniel L. Tupper-Acosta, 20, was riding a 2009 Yamaha TW200 motorcycle toward the ramp to west Highway 240 from Columbia Center Boulevard about 9:30 p.m. He lost control of motorcycle, sliding onto the shoulder.
He was going too fast for the turn with the road conditions, said the Washington State Patrol. Records for rainfall were set on Sunday night and in Kennewick 0.57 inch of rain fell, according to the National Weather Service.
Tupper-Acosta, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. His condition was not known.
The state patrol issued Tupper-Acosta a ticket for for riding too fast for road conditions.
Tupper-Acosta was allegedly the driver rear-ending a Subaru on a bridge in Pasco in 2015. The Subaru slid and struck a Toyota pickup. Four people were injured. The state patrol listed the collision was due to driver inattention.
