Kennewick man arrested after threat to kill

A 21-year-old Kennewick man was taken to the Benton County Jail, accused of assaulting his former girlfriend and threatening to kill her with a knife Saturday night.
The incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. at 1326 W. Seventh Ave. in Kennewick, according to Kennewick police reports.
Police were called to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, where his former girlfriend had gone for treatment, according to police reports.
They found Bradley Beck, 21, of Kennewick, at the Seventh Avenue address where the alleged assault occurred.
He was booked into jail on suspicion of felony assault and a warrant, according to police reports.
Harley Eliot, 21, who was at the same location, was taken to jail on an outstanding Department of Corrections escape warrant.
