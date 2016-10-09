Suspect sought in Kennewick stabbing over bike light

Kennewick police are looking for a man accused of stabbing and seriously injuring another man in an argument over a bicycle light.
The incident occurred at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West First Avenue in Kennewick. The victim was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco, where he underwent surgery.
Police spent Sunday searching for Robert Agli, 38, of Kennewick, according to police reports. He also has warrants for his arrest, including a Department of Corrections felony warrant and a Franklin County warrant related to destruction of property.
Agli is believed to be armed with a knife and is known to carry guns, according to Kennewick police. He drives a lime green 1976 Ford van.
Anyone who knows where Agli is should call police at 509-628-0333.
Comments