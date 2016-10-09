Fire at Kennewick complex leaves 2 families out of homes

An early morning apartment fire Sunday has left two Kennewick families out of their homes.
A 911 call at 3:50 a.m. reported a fire on a second-floor balcony of the Highland Apartments at 3030 W. Fourth Ave., according to the Kennewick Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived to find flames from the ground to the attic of Building F, spreading over a first- and a second-floor apartment unit. The building has 16 units.
Kennewick police helped evacuate the buildingn and the fire was quickly extinguished. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The two families living in apartments that were damaged are being helped by their family members and the Red Cross, according to the Kennewick Fire Department.
