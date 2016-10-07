Crime

October 7, 2016 10:47 AM

Repo men threatened with box cutter in Kennewick

Tri-City Herald

A Kennewick couple were arrested late Thursday after allegedly attacking some repossession men with a box cutter.

Ra Maren Harris, 35, and Michelle Julson were reportedly trying to stop their vehicle from being repossessed, said Kennewick police.

Harris was arrested on investigation of second-degree assault for allegedly swinging the cutter at and intimidating the victims outside the Hawaiian Village Apartments off 10th Avenue.

Julson is facing fourth-degree assault charges. The vehicle was repossessed, police said.

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Man flees from traffic stop in Pasco

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos