Repo men threatened with box cutter in Kennewick

A Kennewick couple were arrested late Thursday after allegedly attacking some repossession men with a box cutter.
Ra Maren Harris, 35, and Michelle Julson were reportedly trying to stop their vehicle from being repossessed, said Kennewick police.
Harris was arrested on investigation of second-degree assault for allegedly swinging the cutter at and intimidating the victims outside the Hawaiian Village Apartments off 10th Avenue.
Julson is facing fourth-degree assault charges. The vehicle was repossessed, police said.
