Pasco auto parts store robbed at gunpoint

An armed robber is on the run after stealing cash at gunpoint from a Pasco auto parts store Wednesday night.
Two employees were at the front desk at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 738 N. 20th Ave., when the man came in with a handgun about 9:30 p.m.
He threatened to shoot them if they didn’t open the register and give him money. A third employee in the breakroom called 911, said Sgt. Brian Vaught , Pasco police.
The man ran off after getting some cash. It’s unclear if he got into a vehicle, Vaught said. No one was hurt.
Employees described the robber as a young male about 5-foot-6, 175 pounds, wearing a brown coat, dark jeans, dark baseball cap, sunglasses and a bandana.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Pasco police at 509-545-3421.
