Late-night bar robbery leads to three arrests in Kennewick

Three men were arrested after allegedly robbing the 3 Cities Sports Bar & Grill in Kennewick late Tuesday.
Jimmy Thomas Riojas Cuellar, 28, Jeffrey Paul Maddux, 29, and Ricardo Acosta-Ramirez, 30, went to the bar at 900 W. Columbia Dr., stole some beer and then assaulted staff and customers, police said.
The three men left in a silver SUV before officers arrived. Police found the SUV at Coyote Bob’s Roadhouse Casino, at 3014 W. Kennewick Ave., and arrested Cuellar, Maddux and Acosta-Ramirez on suspicion of second-degree theft. They were taken to the Benton County jail.
