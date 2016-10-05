Scary clown concerns reported in Pasco, Tri-City area

Scary clown rumors have started popping up in the Tri-Cities.
Several threats first appeared on social media Tuesday night, but police have reported no official sightings, threats or arrests.
Kennewick police said they found two local groups that were encouraging clown sightings or huntings.
“Several hundred local youth have been identified through social media along with the license plate of a known participant,” police said on Facebook. “We understand that this new found trend may seem like harmless fun, but there are many instances in which it can become dangerous.”
Richland Capt. Mike Cobb said he doesn’t believe there is any truth to the rumor that a clown was seen at Howard Amon Park.
The Pasco School District released a statement Wednesday saying they heard there could be “clown activity” in the area, which comes after nationwide trends of people seen wandering around in creepy clown costumes.
The district is working with Pasco police department to keep an eye out for any possible threats.
The school district wants anyone to notify police if they see any unsafe or unusual activity.
“School districts across the state are dealing with similar reports,” said the Pasco district’s website. “Please remind your children to follow their safe walking routes and report concerns to trusted adults.”
Yakima Public Schools also received several “creepy clown messages on social media.” They said their schools are still open, but that extra police patrols have been added in the area.
Highland School District in Cowiche announced school closures Wednesday for their district after they received clown-related threats.
In Kentucky on Monday, a man fired an AR-15 gun to scare a woman wearing a white afghan after mistaking her for clown, according to the Bardstown Police Department.
There also are theories that a movie titled 31 may have prompted the sightings, though law enforcement nationwide can’t confirm this.
Anyone who sees any suspicious activity is asked to call Pasco police at 509-545-3421, Franklin County dispatchers at 509-545-3510 or Benton County dispatchers at 509-628-0333.
This story will be updated
