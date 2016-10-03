Trial starts deaths of Othello mother, 3-year-old son
Jury selection began Monday for a Connell man accused of setting fire to his girlfriend’s car after shooting her and her 3-year-old son.
Prudencio Juan Fragos-Ramirez, 26, is charged in Franklin County Superior Court with two counts of first-degree murder.
Firefighters found the bodies of Maria G. Cruz-Calvillo, 18, and Luis F. Lopez-Cruz in the car by Scooteney Reservoir near Othello in July 2015.
The Franklin County Clerk’s Office sent summonses to 139 residents, and 105 showed up Monday as prospective jurors. The trial could last five to six weeks.
Attorneys are expected to spend a couple of days questioning and selecting jurors, before opening statements begin.
