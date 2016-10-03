2 new Kennewick officers sworn in

Two new officers joined the ranks of Kennewick police Monday morning.
Dennis Wise and Zachariah Moore were sworn in at the Kennewick police station. One previously served in the Army and the other worked at the state prison in Connell.
Wise was born in Kansas, graduated from high school in Lakewood in 2010 and then served as a Blackhawk helicopter mechanic in the Army and was deployed to Afghanistan. He also was stationed in South Korea and Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma. Was a sergeant when he left the service. He is married.
Moore was raised in Kennewick and attended Columbia Basin College. He worked as a sergeant for the Washington Department of Corrections at Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell. He and his wife are expecting their fourth child.
