Richland police taking citizens academy applications

Richland police are now accepting applications for their 2017 citizens academy.
Applications opened Oct. 1 and also were sent with October utility bills. Anyone interested can also pick up forms at the front lobby of the Richland police station, at 871 George Washington Way.
The programs help residents learn more about police department operations and cover topics such as accident investigations, criminal investigations and traffic enforcement, according to the city of Richland.
Meetings will be every Tuesday evening from Jan. 3 through March 14. Preference goes to Richland residents and anyone who has never attended before.
For more information, residents can call Officer Rick Kane at 509-942-7636.
