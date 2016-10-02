Allegedly drunk man blasts car stereo while revving engine in Kennewick

Kennewick police arrested a man after reportedly finding him drunk in a car while blasting music and revving his engine Sunday morning.
Luis Ponce-Garcia, 22, was in his car in the area of Canal Drive and Yelm Street when a resident called police to report suspicious activity about 7:30 a.m. Ponce-Garcia had his stereo turned up and was revving the engine, police said.
Police said Ponce-Garcia was very drunk and couldn’t follow instructions when they arrived. He put his car in reverse at one point before officers told him to stop and took his keys. Police didn’t see him driving around, but witnesses in the area reportedly did.
Ponce-Garcia was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated.
