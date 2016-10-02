Kennewick man rants about Trump in 911 call

A Kennewick man was arrested Sunday after going on a rant about Donald Trump to 911 dispatchers.
Aaron Michael Pogue, 40, called 911 to report a burglary on the 200 block of North Volland Street about 6 a.m. Sunday. He demanded that officers come immediately to the house, said Kennewick police.
Pogue then called 911 several more times, threatening dispatchers and was “making nonsensical statements about Trump being president,” police said.
When officers arrived, there was no sign of a burglary. Pogue appeared to be drunk and wouldn’t talk to them. He was arrested on suspicion of wrongful use of a telephone and possession of some brass knuckles. He was taken to the Benton County jail.
