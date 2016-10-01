Crime

October 1, 2016 5:32 PM

95-year-old man cited in Kennewick highway chain collision

Tri-City Herald

A 95-year-old Oregon driver was cited after a five-car chain wreck Friday that injured a California man in Kennewick.

Elmer P. Jeffers, of Pilot Rock, Ore., was driving his Dodge Caravan behind four other cars heading north toward Fourth Avenue on Highway 395 about 3:40 p.m. The other cars slowed down for traffic when Jeffers hit a Toyota RAV4 from behind, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Toyota was pushed into a Honda Civic, which then collided with two other Ford sedans.

A passenger in the Civic, Carlos Ambriz, 48, of Ontario, Calif., was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for unknown injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

No one else was injured. State patrol troopers cited Jeffers for following too close.

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Man flees from traffic stop in Pasco

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos