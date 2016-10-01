95-year-old man cited in Kennewick highway chain collision

A 95-year-old Oregon driver was cited after a five-car chain wreck Friday that injured a California man in Kennewick.
Elmer P. Jeffers, of Pilot Rock, Ore., was driving his Dodge Caravan behind four other cars heading north toward Fourth Avenue on Highway 395 about 3:40 p.m. The other cars slowed down for traffic when Jeffers hit a Toyota RAV4 from behind, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Toyota was pushed into a Honda Civic, which then collided with two other Ford sedans.
A passenger in the Civic, Carlos Ambriz, 48, of Ontario, Calif., was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for unknown injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
No one else was injured. State patrol troopers cited Jeffers for following too close.
