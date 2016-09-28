75-year-old woman hurt after car hits pickup in Kennewick

A Kennewick woman was injured after another car slammed into the back of her pickup Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Sherry A. Gay, 75, slowed down because of construction work on northbound Highway 395 and Columbia Drive about 11 a.m when a Toyota Corolla, driven by Carmen R. Bowser, 61, of West Richland, hit her from behind, the state patrol said.
Gay, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.
The state patrol cited Bowser for following too close.
