2 suspects arrested in Pasco drug investigation

A multi-agency drug investigation led to the arrest of two people in Pasco on Tuesday.
Pasco police released few details but said the suspects were arrested at a home on the 500 block of West Bonneville Street.
Investigators were getting a warrant to search the home but no other information including the suspects names were available on Tuesday afternoon.
The investigation also resulted in the brief lockout at Delta High School to keep anyone from going into the school while officers were working in the area.
