Tri-City police rescue blue bridge jumper

Several Tri-City agencies came together early Tuesday to help rescue a man threatening to jump from the blue bridge.
“A young man with medical issues and family problems, a vet who served four tours in the Mideast, reached out on Facebook to a friend in Sunnyside, commenting that he felt suicidal,” said a Pasco police Facebook post.
Pasco Officers Jeffrey Cobb, John D'Aquila, and Marcos Guzman arrived in the center of the Highway 395 bridge about 4:40 a.m. to find the young man perched on the edge, outside the railing.
KPD officers also arrived, but Cobb and D'Aquila took the lead in talking with the man, using some of their crisis intervention training to calm him.
Pasco fire crews also launched their new rescue boat in case it was needed, said the post. A Washington State Patrol trooper also arrived to help, along with the man’s girlfriend.
The man then started to have a seizure and asked for help.
“It was a tense moment, but officers from three different agencies were able to hang onto him through the railing until the seizure passed, and he was safely pulled up and over the railing to safety,” said the post.
Pasco medics took the man to Lourdes Medical Center, where Crisis Response professionals were called in to help.
“A happy ending is always nice, but the image of three different police agencies and the firefighters and medics uniting as one to get a troubled young man past a bad spot in the road is one I will cherish for the rest of my career,” said the online post.
