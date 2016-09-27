Kennewick woman arrested for DUI after hit and run

A good Samaritan is credited with helping Kennewick police track down a drunk driver who hit a car Monday night and drove off.
Denise Viva Garner, 53, allegedly rammed into another car near the intersection of Kennewick Avenue and Olympia Street but didn’t stop, said Kennewick police.
A witness followed Garner’s Ford Fusion to the 1500 block of West Seventh Place and called police.
Garner was booked at 10:45 p.m. into the Benton County jail on suspicion of DUI and hit and run. No injuries were reported in the crash.
Comments