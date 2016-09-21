UPDATE: 5 hurt in semi-truck collision near Pasco

Five people were hurt Wednesday when a semi-truck turned in front of an SUV near Pasco.
Carol A. Justus, 74, of Milton-Freewater, was driving east on Highway 12 with three passengers in a Saturn Vue when she hit the truck at 2:20 p.m., said the Washington State Patrol.
The truck driver, Jeffery T. Rowett, 38, of Rancho Cordova, Calif., was trying to turn left into the Boise paper mill, said Trooper Chris Thorson.
They collided in the intersection and then hit a third car, a Mazda Protege driven by Megan Goenen, 22, of Pasco, who was at the stop sign. The truck driver was not hurt but Goenen was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.
Justus and two of her passengers, Iona McCauley, 35, and Crystal McCauley, 18, both of Portland, were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
Her third passenger, Alejandro Torres, 17, of Everett, was taken to Lourdes. Their conditions were not available.
Rowett faces negligent driving charges, said the WSP.
