Suspicious fire destroys Pasco construction warehouse

A suspicious blaze destroyed a Pasco construction company warehouse Tuesday night.
About 40 firefighters from eight agencies in Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties responded to the 11 p.m. fire at CWallA, at 216 S. Sixth Ave. Crews had it under control by 2 a.m., said Pasco firefighter Ben Shearer.
Investigators suspect it may be arson.
Shearer said this was Pasco’s third suspicious fire in two days. Another smaller fire started near a different business in the area about an hour earlier, said Assistant Fire Chief Dave Hare.
Pasco police first reported a small grass fire across the street from Griggs Department Store near 10th Avenue and West Lewis Street, but then they discovered it was a structure fire at CWallA, Shearer said.
The reportedly empty warehouse was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, so they were unable to get inside. They also were delayed because of some locked gates, Shearer said. The building had no sprinklers or fire alarms.
CWallA is a distributor for SCAFCO. The Spokane-based firm distributes steel framing products and grain storage systems, according to the company’s website.
