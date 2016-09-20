Pasco and Anacortes men injured in 2-car Othello wreck

A Pasco man was injured Monday after he drove past a stop sign and hit another car near Othello, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Clemente G. Ezquivel, 57, of Pasco, was northbound on Booker Street, six miles east of Othello, as his Ford pickup approached Highway 26 about 1:40 p.m., the state patrol said. He drove past a stop sign and slammed into an oncoming Chrysler Town and Country traveling west.
Ezquivel and the Chrysler’s passenger, Patricia A. Codd, 55, of Anacortes, were taken to Othello Community Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available. The Chrysler’s driver, Daniel R. Codd, 58, of Anacortes, was not injured.
Ezquivel was cited for failing to yield right of way.
