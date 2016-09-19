Teens shatter Kennewick smoke shop door

Kennewick police are looking for two teens who reportedly smashed a glass door to steal pipes from a downtown smoke shop Sunday night.
Security video showed two boys, thought to be in their early teens, shattering the front door of Da Kind Shop, at 309 W. Kennewick Ave., said Kennewick police. It wasn’t made clear when the break-in happened or how many items were missing.
Officers took shoe prints from the top of a glass counter.
Anyone with more information on the burglary is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.
Comments