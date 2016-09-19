Kennewick woman arrested for slamming into parked car

A Kennewick woman was arrested after she reportedly crashed into a parked car and sped away Monday.
Kameron Grey Mullaly, 19, was driving north on Quincy Place when she tried to turn west on 40th Avenue. She was allegedly driving too fast, slammed into the back of a parked Chevy Cavalier and drove away, said Kennewick police. It’s unclear what time the wreck happened.
Officers later arrested Mullaly at her Kennewick home. She was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of reckless driving.
Comments