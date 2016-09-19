Coroner identifies Richland woman hit by car

A 46-year-old Richland woman was identified Monday as the pedestrian killed Saturday night.
Joan K. Slavens, 46, died soon after being hit by a Honda Civic near Bellerive Drive and Gage Boulevard about 8 p.m., said Richland police and the Benton County Coroner’s Office.
Slavens, who lived in that neighborhood, was not in a crosswalk when she was hit but it’s unclear if she was trying to cross the street, said Richland police.
She was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland where she died that night. The driver of the Civic, whose name was not released by police, stopped and is cooperating with officers.
Richland Capt. Mike Cobb said they will release more information as the investigation continues. Coroner officials say lab test results will take several weeks to come back.
A Richland man was injured in the same area on Aug. 29 when a Jeep Liberty turning right from Gage Boulevard hit him as he was trying to cross Bellerive Drive.
