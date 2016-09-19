Driver in Richland roundabout wreck arrested for meth, DUI

A Richland driver suspected of being drunk or high on meth destroyed his car near the Steptoe roundabout Sunday night.
Nicholas T. Hoglen, 21, was driving east on Highway 240 about 10:20 p.m. when he tried to exit to Columbia Park Trail.
He lost control of his maroon 2004 Mitsubishi and crashed in the Steptoe roundabout, said the Washington State Patrol.
Hoglen was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland where he was treated and later released. He was then booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of meth possession and DUI.
