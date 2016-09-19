2-year-old Kennewick girl reportedly found wandering before

A Kennewick toddler found wandering near a busy highway Thursday was seen walking alone in the same area a few days earlier, neighbors told police.
Thursday, her mother was arrested after some neighbors found the 2-year-old alone at 10:45 a.m. near Highway 395 and Seventh Avenue. The child was dressed only in a shirt but no shoes, diaper or pants, said court documents.
Cheryl Lee Hensley, 21, remained in jail on Friday, apparently unable to post the $500 bail set by a judge in Benton County District Court. She is being held on investigation for failing to supervise a child.
After the child was found about 10:45 a.m. Friday, an officer figured out she lived at 2907 W. Seventh Ave. and knocked at the door. When no one answered, the officer looked in a window and saw Hensley and a man sleeping, said the documents.
The officer called to the couple through the open window after they seemed to be ignoring his repeated knocks at the door. When Hensley came to the door, she reportedly didn’t respond to why her daughter was outside and “showed no remorse for her actions and no emotion,” documents said.
Typically, parents are not arrested when a child wanders off, but officers said there appeared to be a history of ongoing issues with Hensley. The child was left with a step father and Child Protective Services officials are investigating, said police.
Sean Bassinger: 509-582-1556, @Seandood
