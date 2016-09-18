Pasco man hurt, 5 people dead in Oregon crashes

Four crashes in the span of 12 hours Saturday night and Sunday morning in Western Oregon killed five people and injured others, including a Pasco man.
Injuries to Richard Arceo, 33, of Pasco, were minor, despite his semi being hit by an airborne car, according to the Oregon State Police.
Arceo was driving a semi-truck on Highway 42 when a a Ford Explorer drifted off the Interstate 5 exit ramp south of Roseburg. The Ford rolled onto Highway 42 and went airborne, crashing into the semi at 4:15 a.m. Sunday.
The driver of the Ford, Anthony Webber, 31, of Roseburg, died at the scene.
In other crashes, Alexander Shumilov, 31, of Salem, died about 4 p.m. Saturday after trying to pass a vehicle on Highway 22 in Linn County. His Jetta slid off the wet highway, hit a tree and then rolled down an embankment.
At 6:40 p.m. a Honda Civic failed to negotiate a corner on a wet highway near Lincoln City and slid into an oncoming car.
Two passengers in the Honda, Sarah Trujillo and Rebeca Amador, both 20 and from Woodburn, Oregon, died. The driver of the Honda, Maricela Trujillo, 42, of Woodburn, had life-threatening injuries. Two passengers in the other car, a Kia Soul, also were injured.
In the fourth fatal crash, a 49-year-old woman from Keizer, Oregon, died at 10 p.m. Saturday in a single-car crash west of Salem.
