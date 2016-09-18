Kennewick man accused of DUI in rollover crash

A Kennewick man was in law enforcement custody after rolling his car south of Kennewick Saturday evening.
Marcus Brown, 31, is accused of driving under the influence, according to the Washington State Patrol.
He was about 15 miles south of Kennewick on Interstate 82 when he lost control of his Jeep Cherokee at 7:11 p.m. It rolled into the median, according to police reports.
He was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick for treatment. Sunday morning he was listed on the Benton County jail roster.
