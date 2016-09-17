Suspect in Kennewick robbery arrested in Pasco

Katelynn Vinson, accused of shooting a handgun in her former boyfriend’s home, has been booked into the Benton County jail, according to Kennewick police.
Vinson, 18, was being held Saturday on suspicion of first-degree robbery. She was found by police at the Thunderbird Motel in Pasco, according to police reports.
She is accused of breaking into her former boyfriend’s home on the 1100 block of North Buchanan Street in Kennewick.
He told police she fired several rounds from a .22-caliber pistol, stole his car keys and cellphone, and then left in a car driven by another person.
Comments