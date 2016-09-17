Family escapes Kennewick apartment fire

A Kennewick family escaped their burning second-floor apartment early Saturday morning, thanks to an alert neighbor.
The neighbor saw the fire in an apartment at 720 N. Arthur St. and called 911 at 5:22 a.m., according to the Kennewick Fire Department.
The fire apparently started in a flower pot next to the front door, with flames that extended into the attic area.
Purchased potting soil is usually a paper product and can catch fire if flower pots are used as an ash tray or are placed near a barbecue grill. However, the cause of the Saturday morning fire remains under investigation, according to the fire department.
The family is working with management of the apartment for a place to live while repairs are made. The fire damaged the area near the front door of the apartment and repairs are needed to the walls, electrical system and ceiling.
