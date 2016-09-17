Kennewick man hurt in Finley motorcycle crash

A Kennewick man was injured when his motorcycle hit a car in Finley Saturday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Randal Hale, 59, was riding his Suzuki motorcycle east on Perkins Road two miles southeast of Finley at 8:35 a.m. and failed to yield the right of way at Highway 397, according to police reports.
His motorcycle hit a Buick four-door driven by Vicki Brock, 45, of Kennewick, on Highway 397, according to police reports.
Hale was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick. The state patrol is considering charging him with failure to yield.
