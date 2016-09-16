Pasco driver accused of being high, slamming into truck

An allegedly high Pasco driver was arrested after he allegedly fell asleep and rammed into a pickup truck in Kennewick.
Kameron Lee Hagadus, 22, was suspected of being high on marijuana before he fell asleep while driving north on the 300 block of Columbia Center Boulevard about 7:50 a.m. Friday. His car veered into the southbound lanes and struck an oncoming white Dodge pickup, police said.
The collision ripped the left rear wheel off the pickup. Then, Hagadus’ sedan spun out of control and flipped near a chain-link fence at thee Desert Pines Mobile Home Park.
Hagadus was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital to be checked for a head injury and later booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of DUI.
The pickup driver, who police didn’t name, was not hurt.
