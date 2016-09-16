Woman shot at while parked at Kennewick gas station

A bullet flew by a woman Thursday night as she sat in her car at a Kennewick gas station.
The woman was parked near a pump at Circle K on 5301 W. Canal Drive about 11 p.m., when a bullet pierced through her red Chevy sedan, police said.
When she looked outside, she noticed a newer gray or silver minivan parked near the pumps next to her had what looked like a bullethole in the driver’s side window. The van drove away south on Edison Street, but police were unable to find it.
Police described the van’s driver as a Hispanic woman. There was also a black man in the front seat and an unknown suspect in the back.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.
