Crime

September 16, 2016 9:42 AM

Woman shot at while parked at Kennewick gas station

Tri-City Herald

A bullet flew by a woman Thursday night as she sat in her car at a Kennewick gas station.

The woman was parked near a pump at Circle K on 5301 W. Canal Drive about 11 p.m., when a bullet pierced through her red Chevy sedan, police said.

When she looked outside, she noticed a newer gray or silver minivan parked near the pumps next to her had what looked like a bullethole in the driver’s side window. The van drove away south on Edison Street, but police were unable to find it.

Police described the van’s driver as a Hispanic woman. There was also a black man in the front seat and an unknown suspect in the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Man flees from traffic stop in Pasco

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos