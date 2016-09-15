Kennewick purse snatcher knocks down 60-year-old victim

A 60-year-old Kennewick woman was hurt when she tried to fight off a purse snatcher in a grocery store parking lot Thursday.
The woman was getting out of her car outside the Yoke’s Fresh Market at West 27th Avenue and South Olympia Street, when a man came up and grabbed her purse, said Kennewick police.
When she tried pulling away, she fell and hurt her legs. The man then ran off without the purse. It’s not clear what time the incident happened.
Anyone with information on the attacker is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.
