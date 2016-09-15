Kennewick man, 2 Pendleton women hurt in rollover wreck on Interstate 82

A Kennewick man and two Pendleton women were hurt after their car flipped over on Interstate 82 on Wednesday.
Brandon J. Mclane, 24, of Kennewick, was driving west on Interstate 82 about 12 miles south of Kennewick when he lost control of his Ford Focus at 6:20 a.m., said the Washington State Patrol. The car rolled, landing on its top.
Mclane and his two passengers, Aliona R. Wittig, 18, and Dymond L. Bartley, 22, both from Pendleton were taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick. Their conditions were not immediately available.
Wittig was the only one not wearing a seat belt. Mclane was cited by the WSP for second-degree negligent driving.
