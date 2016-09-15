Mom arrested after 2-year-old found wandering near Kennewick highway

An unsupervised toddler was spotted wandering near a busy Kennewick highway wearing nothing but a shirt Thursday morning.
Calls came in about 10:40 a.m. about the 2-year-old girl walking around the intersection of West Seventh Avenue at Highway 395, police said. Some residents stayed with the girl until officers showed up. The girl was not hurt.
Police found out that the 2-year-old lived on the 2900 block of South Seventh Avenue. They found Cheryl Hensley, 21, of Kennewick, in the home, who reportedly could not explain how the child got out.
Hensley was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of failure to supervise a child.
