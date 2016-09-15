Police seek woman who allegedly robbed, shot at ex-boyfriend in Kennewick

Police are looking for a woman who reportedly broke into her ex-boyfriend’s Kennewick home, robbed him and fired a handgun Wednesday night.
The robbery happened about 9 p.m. when a man at the 1100 block of North Buchanan Street called police to report that Katelynn Vinson, 18, of Kennewick, broke into his home. Vinson and the man had previously dated, police said.
Both started fighting when Vinson shot several rounds from a .22-calibur pistol, which didn’t hit the victim. She got a cut on her forehead after the man wrestled the gun away from her.
Vinson allegedly stole his car keys and cellphone before getting away in a light gray sedan driven by someone else.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.
