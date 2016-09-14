Kennewick police seek woman wanted for burglary

Kennewick police want help finding a woman on a burglary warrant.
Melissa Marie Smith, 36, is wanted by the Department of Corrections on an original charge of second-degree burglary. She was last known to live in Kennewick.
Smith is 5-foot-7, 135 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has several tattoos that include a lion on her abdomen and the name “Christopher” on her back.
Smith also uses the last names Brown, Walker, Callaway and Younger.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333 or Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477.
Comments