Tri-City electric companies warn of phone scams

Callers claiming to be Benton and Franklin county electric companies are trying to scam people and businesses by demanding immediate payments.
Benton PUD, Franklin PUD and Richland Energy Services want residents to watch out for the fraudulent calls that threaten to disconnect services if they don’t receive cash, money orders or credit card information.
Caller ID can be spoofed and callers often have gained some personal information that makes their demands sound very convincing, said Benton PUD. Callers are persistent, demanding and sound believable by quoting fictitious past due amounts and utility policies.
Customers who are unsure about a call should hang up and contact their electric company.
