Teen, 17, turns himself in after fatal Boardman shooting

Authorities say a 17-year-old turned himself in Monday evening in connection with the shooting death of an Irrigon man in Boardman on Sunday night.
Police detained the teen about 20 hours after he allegedly shot Evencio Salas Birrueta, 27, at the Wilson Road Mobile Home Park, said a news release from Boardman police. Birrueta was shot in the shoulder area but couldn’t be revived and died at the scene, said Boardman Police Chief Rick Stokoe.
The teen, whose name was not released, turned himself into authorities in Cowlitz County, Washington, where he was initially charged with murder and two counts of unlawful use of a gun.
The East Oregonian reported that officers found Anyone with more information on the shooting is asked to call Boardman police at 541-481-6071.
