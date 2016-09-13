Suspected drunk driver slams into family’s van in Kennewick

A Benton City man is suspected of driving drunk when he hit a van carrying a family of six then crashed into a fence.
Richard Fleming, 62, of Benton City, was driving south on North Edison Street about 8 p.m. Monday when he turned onto West Umatilla Avenue and collided with the Dodge Caravan.
Fleming apparently got out to check on the two adults and four children in the van before police arrived. No one was hurt.
Officers reported smelling alcohol on his breath and found some pain medications with him. He agreed to blood tests at Trios Southridge Hospital but the results will take about a month, police said.
Flemming was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of DUI.
