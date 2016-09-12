Prosser twin identified as man killed in wreck west of Benton County Saturday

The man who died Saturday in a two-car wreck in west Benton County was a 21-year-old Prosser twin.
Benton County coroner officials say Brian Sanchez was killed in the wreck that happened about 7 a.m. Saturday at North O’Brien Road and West Evans Road.
A woman, whose name has not been released, failed to stop at the intersection while driving north on O’Brien, when she slammed into another car, driven by Brian Sanchez’s father, Abraham, 48, heading eastbound down Evans Road, said Capt. Clay Vannoy of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Gerardo Sanchez, 21, Brian Sanchez’s twin brother, was also a passenger.
Gerardo and Abraham Sanchez were taken to Prosser Memorial Hospital. Abraham Sanchez was treated and later released. Gerardo Sanchez, who had significant but not life-threatening injuries, was then taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Vannoy said.
The woman is working with deputies as they continue to investigate, Vannoy said. Voluntary blood tests showed that drugs and alcohol were not involved.
