Pasco police looking for man who broke window, tripped alarms at towing company

Pasco police are looking for a man who broke into Casaday Bee-Line Service & Towing early Monday morning.
The man, who police have not identified, set off alarms about 4:50 a.m. after climbing through a window he broke out at the business on West Lewis Street and 17th Avenue. He didn’t steal anything, police said.
Security camera photos show the man shrouded in black or dark gray clothing. He may have cuts or scrapes on his shins from climbing through the broken window.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Pasco police at 509-545-3421.
Comments