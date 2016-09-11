Pasco man arrested after reported hit-and-run collision near Court Street

Pasco police arrested a man after a reported hit-and-run collision on Saturday.
Officers got calls late Saturday of a hit-and-run that happened on West Court Street near North 26th Avenue, police said. It’s unclear what was hit.
Police later located a white BMW with smoke or steam shooting out of the front hood in the area.
The driver, Jose DeJesus Cruz Montano, 22, of Pasco, was booked into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of reckless driving, hit-and-run and driving under the influence.
