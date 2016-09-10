Kennewick woman arrested after police spot her on stolen motorcycle

A Kennewick woman was arrested Friday after police saw her riding a stolen motorcycle. Another man also was arrested for allegedly having the stolen bike.
Police first saw Maria Cristina Romero, 30, riding a stolen motorcycle about 1 a.m. at Seventh Avenue and Union Street before stopping her. She first gave officers a false name before they identified her, police said.
The bike, a red Honda 80cc motorcycle, was first reported missing from the 1500 block of South Roosevelt Street in Kennewick on Sept. 3.
Romero said she did not know the bike was stolen, but was booked into the Benton County jail for several other warrants with bail set at $153,000.
Police later found Phillip J. Forzaglia, 27, of Kennewick, and booked him into the Benton County jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
