Man killed near Prosser when minivan veers into path of semi

A Yakima man died Thursday afternoon when his minivan hit a semi-truck head-on 18 miles south of Prosser.
The Benton County Coroner said Jose R. Maciel, 52, veered into the path of the truck and trailer on Sellards Road between Clodius and Tyacke roads, east of Highway 221.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said the truck driver, Brain Ness, 62, of British Columbia, Canada, reported the wreck at 2:35 p.m.
According to the sheriff’s office, Maciel was driving west on Sellards when he crossed the centerline, colliding with the eastbound truck. The van rolled down an embankment and landed on its side.
Alcohol and drugs are not thought to have contributed to the accident.
The Washington State Patrol’s commercial vehicle unit is helping with the investigation.
Comments