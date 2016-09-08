Police seek 3 in Kennewick armed robbery

A 20-year-old man was punched, slashed with a box cutter and then robbed early Wednesday, Kennewick police reported.
Wessley Peters was walking in the 500 block of South Fir Street just after midnight when he was approached by three men who demanded money, police reported. When he refused, he was attacked and his wallet taken. His three assailants then fled.
They were described as about 5-foot-9 to 6-foot with a medium build, wearing shirts with heavy metal band logos, including “Good Charlotte,” “Aerosmith,” and “Rush,” and they had long, dark hair and facial hair.
Peters was treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.
Police are asking anyone with any information to contact them at 509-628-0333 or Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477.
