High-speed pursuit ends in rollover crash by suspect vehicle on Highway 397 near Finley

A Kennewick Fire Department ambulance leaves the scene of Wednesday morning's rollover crash on Highway 397 near Finley Road following a high-speed pursuit by the Washington State Patrol.
The suspect vehicle was wanted in connection with an early Wednesday morning shoplifting incident at the WalMart store in Hermiston.
Three adult occupants, two males and a female, are reported to have minor injuries from the wreck after losing control of the vehicle, according to Trooper Grant Smith of the Washington State Patrol.
The Umatilla County Sheriff Office and Oregon State Police pursued the vehicle into Washington and terminated their chase on Interstate 82 at Coffin Road.
Washington State troopers then attempted to pull the speeding vehicle over on Interstate 82 near the Locust Grove exit when it failed to yield and sped away eastbound on Highway 397 towards Finley.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office, Benton County Fire District 1 and Kennewick Fire Department also responded to the incident.
