Four-car wreck on Highway 12 injures five

Five people were injured in a four-car wreck that closed Highway 12 near the Pasco-Kahlotus for more than four hours Wednesday evening.
The wreck happened at 5:15 p.m. and was not cleared until 9:45 p.m.
The Washington State Patrol said Alexis Muniz, 20, of Pasco, was eastbound on Highway 12 when he drifted off the road, across the median and into the westbound lanes, where his 1998 Honda Accord was stuck by several other vehicles.
Muniz was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, where he was treated and released.
His passenger, Travis A. Shandy, 30, of Burbank, was injured but not transported by ambulance.
The driver of the second car, Christopher A. Keeling, 42, of Pasco, was not injured, but his 2013 Ford F150 pickup was damaged.
The driver of the third vehicle, Seth Lochridge, 25, of Kennewick, was injured and taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco. His 1996 Chevrolet Corsica was damaged. His condition was not available.
The driver of the fourth vehicle, Timothy H. Wentworth, 50, of Lebanon, Conn., was not injured, but his 2014 Honda Pilot was damaged. Passengers Rene Tidd-Wentworth, 54, of Lebanon, and Judith H. Brooks, 71, of Pasco, were injured but did not go to a hospital.
The wreck is under investigation.
Comments